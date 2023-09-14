A toast to “the further strengthening of friendship and cooperation between our countries” and an agreement that seems total. Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un meet at the Vostochny cosmodrome to show the world the axis between Moscow and Pyongyang. The North Korean leader underlines that he will always be at Moscow’s side “against imperialism” and in the “sacred struggle” that he has undertaken to “defend his state sovereignty and security in the fight against the hegemonic forces that oppose Russia”, at the end of which “the Russian army and people” will achieve “victory”. The Kremlin defines the talks between the two leaders as “very important and significant”, explaining that North Korea has “an enormous interest” in developing bilateral relations with Russia. Putin for his part underlines that Moscow intends, among other things, to help Pyongyang “build satellites”, but nothing has transpired on the issue of weapons.
Russia, Ukrainian missile attack on the port of Sevastopol. Black Sea Fleet shipyard hit
A missile attack in the military heart of Crimea, the southern Ukrainian peninsula unilaterally annexed by Russia since 2014. Perhaps the most important against Russian naval targets since the beginning of the war, at least according to what some commentators have reported. Last night a hail of missiles hit the pro-Russian port of Sevastopol, damaging an improved attack submarine of the Kilo class, the ‘Rostov-on-Don’, and an amphibious ship of the Ropucha class, the ‘Minsk’.
To know more
The case – A new case emerges of Osipova, her husband who is a defense and NATO consultant
Reportage – Travel diary in Ukraine at war between horror and hope
Ukraine: EP resolution, Lukashenko complicit in Putin’s war crimes
The European Parliament yesterday adopted a resolution officially recognizing the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko as “accomplice to the war crimes” of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Lukashenko allowed “Russia’s unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine” and is therefore responsible “for the destruction and damage caused” to the country attacked by Moscow, according to the EP resolution. A future international tribunal on Russian crimes of aggression will therefore also have to investigate the Minsk leadership, the Strasbourg document states, calling on EU states to “take all necessary actions” so that Belarusian officials can be prosecuted. The European Parliament also denounced the deportation of 2,150 Ukrainian children to Belarus and condemned the Belarusian Red Cross for its involvement. The resolution then defines Belarus as a “satellite state of Russia” and asks the EU to apply the same sanctions against Minsk that it currently applies against Moscow. Finally, the EP document states that Russia and Belarus should be included in the EU list of third countries at high risk of money laundering and terrorist financing, and that athletes from neither country should be allowed to compete in sports competitions international.
Moscow: 4 Kiev drones shot down over Russian region Bryansk
Moscow says four drones operated by Kiev forces were shot down between yesterday evening and tonight over the Russian region of Bryansk, on the border with Ukraine. Quoted by local media, the Russian Ministry of Defense speaks of shootings that occurred at 10pm, 12.10am, 12.30am and 12.45am. No particular damage to people or things has been reported at the moment.
Ukraine: Kiev, new Russian drone attack in Odessa, 6 injured
Russia launched another drone attack on the Ismail region of Odessa on the night of September 13, wounding six civilians and damaging the port and other civilian infrastructure. The Kyiv Independent reports it. Since Russia withdrew from the grain deal with Ukraine, its attacks on Ukrainian ports have damaged or partially destroyed 105 port infrastructures, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukrainian infrastructure minister, said on his official Facebook page on September 13th. According to the minister, due to strikes in the ports of the Danube basin and the blockade of Russian ports, grain exports to Asia, Africa and Europe have decreased by almost three million tons per month. An agreement was reached between Russia and Ukraine in July 2022 – with the mediation of Turkey and the United Nations – which allowed cargo ships to sail along a corridor in the Black Sea.
Kiev: Russians launch swarm of drones, explosions in Dnipro, eastern Ukraine
A series of explosions in Dnipro, in eastern Ukraine, during an air raid launched by the Russian army, are reported by the Suspilne broadcaster cited by Rbc-Ukraine. Previously the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of a swarm of drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
#RussiaUkraine #war #Kiev #Russians #launch #swarm #drones #explosions #Dnipro
Leave a Reply