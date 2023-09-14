A toast to “the further strengthening of friendship and cooperation between our countries” and an agreement that seems total. Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un meet at the Vostochny cosmodrome to show the world the axis between Moscow and Pyongyang. The North Korean leader underlines that he will always be at Moscow’s side “against imperialism” and in the “sacred struggle” that he has undertaken to “defend his state sovereignty and security in the fight against the hegemonic forces that oppose Russia”, at the end of which “the Russian army and people” will achieve “victory”. The Kremlin defines the talks between the two leaders as “very important and significant”, explaining that North Korea has “an enormous interest” in developing bilateral relations with Russia. Putin for his part underlines that Moscow intends, among other things, to help Pyongyang “build satellites”, but nothing has transpired on the issue of weapons.

Russia, Ukrainian missile attack on the port of Sevastopol. Black Sea Fleet shipyard hit



A missile attack in the military heart of Crimea, the southern Ukrainian peninsula unilaterally annexed by Russia since 2014. Perhaps the most important against Russian naval targets since the beginning of the war, at least according to what some commentators have reported. Last night a hail of missiles hit the pro-Russian port of Sevastopol, damaging an improved attack submarine of the Kilo class, the ‘Rostov-on-Don’, and an amphibious ship of the Ropucha class, the ‘Minsk’.

To know more

The case – A new case emerges of Osipova, her husband who is a defense and NATO consultant

Reportage – Travel diary in Ukraine at war between horror and hope

What happened yesterday