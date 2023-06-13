The loss of a loved one is an insurmountable pain, not even time heals it, in a story that travels the internet and has impressed everyone, a chilling event was shown, since a lady after being declared dead, woke up at funeral.

The event that occurred in Ecuador is about a grandmother who revived during her wake, as it was recorded how she took the coffin to open it, at which time They discovered that he was still breathing..

The story shocked the entire world, as the 79-year-old woman was left for dead before doctors, however, hours later while they were in her funeral procession, it was shown that she revived, hence the video from local media that runs the internet went viral.

The paralyzing event that took place in Babahoyo, Ecuador, after medical personnel fromhe General Martín Icaza Hospital had issued a death certificateto the family of the older adult.

The lady had allegedly died of cardiorespiratory arrest, however, when she was at the funeral, the woman raised her hand, which is why those present tried to help her.

Given the moment of shock experienced by all those present during the farewell to the woman who was still breathing, it was immediately transferred to the Martín Icaza hospital for him to receive attention again.

The patient being intubated, the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), declared that the national technical committee initiated a audit to establish responsibilities of having declared the death of the elderly woman identified as Bella Montoya.