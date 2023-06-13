The European Union’s rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products has reported a safety flaw in batteries that could affect up to 70,000 cars of the Citroën, DS and Peugeot brands marketed in Spain. Said problem would be due to corrosion caused by possible infiltration, which translates into a risk of fire.

The affected Citroën vehicles would be, according to the OCU, the C5 Aircross manufactured between 01/20/2020 and 01/10/2023. Those of the DS brand, for their part, would be the DS7 Crossback manufactured between 02/19/2019 and 11/22/2022. The Peugeots would be the 3008 V2 built between 03/12/2019 and 12/12/2022, along with 508 V2s built between 07/10/2019 and 01/25/2023.

How to solve it?



From the OCU they ensure that the three brands will contact (or should contact) the owners of the affected vehicles as soon as possible, and that any problem will be resolved free of charge and as soon as possible.

The organization also recommends asking the brand’s customer service if your vehicle is among those affected, especially if it was purchased second-hand; in this case it is most likely that the owner not in the database Of the brand.