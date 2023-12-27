In a revelation that shook the town of Valentín Alsina, in Lanús, Argentina, a crime was uncovered. The protagonist of this event is a 46 year old man, Alexis, who confessed to having dismembered his father, Atilio Pachu, 83 years old.

It all started on a rainy morning, shortly after the Christmas toast. Valentín Alsina's security cameras captured an image that, in principle, did not suggest anything out of the ordinary: a man dragging a large suitcase along the lonely paths.

Nobody could have imagined that inside that suitcase, Alexis was carrying the dismembered remains of his own father.

A neighbor, upon finding the suitcase abandoned in a square on the corner of República Argentina and Paso de la Patria, discovered horror when opening the luggage: a dismembered and dismembered body, wrapped in a sheet with blood stains.

Investigation and confession



The police, upon arriving at the scene, confirmed the macabre scene. The forensic team determined that the mutilated body It belonged to an older man.thin, with his head, hands and right foot amputated.

Using images from security cameras, investigators tracked the suspect's route until they reached a nearby home, just 300 meters from the squarewhere the victim resided with his son.

There, police officers detained Alexis, who not only admitted his guilt but also revealed where the other parts of his father's body were hidden.

The head and a foot were found in the freezer, and the hands were found in a bag in the back of the same house. Besides, A knife, blood stains and signs of drag were found in the house.which corroborated the version of events.

KEY TEST

Hidden motivations and judicial process



The suspect, a cook 46 years, declared to the officers that his father “had him tired.” “I did it to continue collecting my pension, but he was already dead,” thus, Alexis Pachu, arrested for having killed and dismembered his father, admitted to having dismembered his body.

Investigators believe the murder arose after a family argument. Atilio Pachu's body was transferred to the Lomas de Zamora Judicial Morgue for a detailed autopsy. Although the exact causes of death have not yet been determined, the mutilation was apparently intended to complicate the investigation.

”We still do not know the causes of death, we will wait for the report from the forensic experts in the morgue. What is clear is that the intention of the murderer(s) with this mutilation was to complicate the investigation,” a police chief working on the investigation told 'Télam'.

The cause was classified as homicide. Prosecutor Martín Rodríguez, from the Functional Instruction Unit 6 of Lanús, and other police officials appeared both at the scene of the discovery and at the defendant's home to supervise the investigative process.

In addition, detectives from the Avellaneda-Lanús Departmental Investigations and Special Cases Delegation have been summoned to deepen the investigation.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.