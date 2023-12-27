Ice hockey | Comment: Young Lions in a worrying state – these guys have a place to look in the mirror

The World Cup tournament for the Young Lions has started in a catastrophic way, writes hockey journalist Sami Hoffrén.

Gothenburg

New tuning in and towards tomorrow. This was the line of the head coach of the Young Lions Lauri Mikkola after Tuesday's anemic World Cup opening match.

In the opening match, the Young Lions were behind Canada in almost all aspects of the game. Wednesday's match against Germany was supposed to be the place for a clear attitude movement. And above all, a big opportunity to get goals off the conveyor belt and get relaxed in the grips.

It happened otherwise. The performance of the Young Lions against the underdog Germany was alarmingly weak.

The Young Lions World Cup tournament has started in a catastrophic way. The fiasco 3-4 loss to Germany pushed the Young Lions to the brink of crisis. Championship hopes seem completely utopian at the moment.

Against Germany, the package was completely spread, and the goalkeeping did not convince either. Well done to the one who played against Canada Niklas Koko a weaker day happened.

At this point, it's completely pointless to talk about the narrowing of the level differences and the goodness of the “friend”. These matches between Germany and Latvia are the ones where the title-seeking teams have to get the Tivoli going and the underdog on the ropes once and for all.

I have to wonder especially about the loose start of the Young Lions to the match. Germany is a Lilliput country in these kinks, but Germany came out of the gates sharper and more greedy.

The attitude of the Young Lions was redolent of officialdom. There were even signs of paralysis in the chase position. Where was the feeling, the bravado and the enthusiasm? The same could be seen in the World Cup opening.

Mikkola after the opening loss, you said that the Young Lions must, above all, get their puck game in a better shape.

Little progress was made against Germany, even though Finland dominated the puck for long stretches. Attacking is still too much individual pushing, and not the smooth cooperation of the five.

Playing with the puck is careful passing and defending without the puck in your own area is exceptionally uncertain. Puck security and defensive readiness have been at an insufficient level until now.

Against Canada, Finland was in a bad situation at times in its defensive zone. Even against Germany, Nuoret Leijonat allowed a confusing number of dangerous scoring opportunities. Sometimes there was no information about the five-point discipline.

These are things that the coaching team can influence.

Now it seems that the team is not properly in Mikkola's hands. The inexperienced coaching led by Mikkola has a place to look in the mirror.

The screens for the two World Cup matches are weak.

Nuoret Leijonat, piloted by Lauri Mikkola, squatted against Germany.

In Finland is now 120 game minutes behind the World Cup tournament. After two matches, we also have to ask, where are the leading players of the Young Lions?

In the attack of the Young Lions, there are players who have scored points at a good rate in the SM league, but so far no one has clearly stood out from the gray mass.

The center of the first chain Konsta Helenius has excelled this season as Jukurie's credit center, but on the World Cup ice, Helenius, 17, has not stood out in any way.

On the edge of the first chain I flew from Hämeenaho goals are expected. So far, however, Ässie's 19-year-old top promise has wandered in the lands of shadows.

Ilves, competing for the league goal exchange win From Jani Nyman expect big deeds in this tournament. Nyman, 19, is basically the team's number one gun, but it has been quiet.

Konsta Helenius is expected to do more than what he saw at the World Cup.

The Young Lions have even managed to play with plenty of superiority. The top players have been able to hustle with the puck, but determination and boredom are missing.

The attack of the Young Lions has a lot of potential and solution skills. For some reason, this has not been seen in any way during the first two matches.

It is also the coaching's responsibility to get significantly more out of the striking lineup. So far, even coaching has taken a heavy toll on the notebook.