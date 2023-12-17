Chile | The proposal for a new constitution failed again in the referendum

The proposal that was voted on on Sunday was more conservative than the rejected proposal last year.

in Chile the proposal for a new constitution was rejected for the second time in a referendum. When almost all the votes had been counted, about 56 percent of the voters had opposed the constitutional proposal.

Dictator of Chile Augusto Pinochet an attempt was made to replace the old constitution with a new constitution in a referendum in September of last year, when a new, more liberal constitution was proposed. In last year's proposal, environmental protection rules and abortion rights would have been included in the constitution, among other things.

Several additions have been made to the current constitution since Pinochet's reign.

Politics investigator Claudia Heiss The University of Chile described the proposal as falling between “the Pinochet-era constitution and something more right-wing”.

The committee selected by the far-right Republican Party of Chile, which won the elections in May, was responsible for the preparation of the proposal that has now collapsed. The failed conservative proposal would have, among other things, enabled the quick deportation of undocumented immigrants. A section on the rights of unborn children would also have been written into the constitution, which could have caused conflicts with the country's current abortion legislation.

According to current Chilean legislation, abortion is allowed in cases of rape and when the mother's life is in danger or the fetus is found to be non-viable.

The country's leftist president Gabriel Boric said last month that the latest motion would be the last attempt of his term to reform the country's constitution. Boric's position on the new constitutional bill was neutral.

In the 2020 referendum, 80 percent of the voters supported drafting a new constitution.