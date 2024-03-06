lThe Minister of the Interior of Chile, Carolina Tohá, did not rule out this Wednesday the flight of two suspects from the country in the kidnapping and homicide of former Venezuelan military officer Ronald Ojeda in Santiago and confirmed the request to Interpol for international search warrants.

“The Police have issued Interpol search warrants for people who are suspected of having participated in this crime,” said the Secretary of State at a press point.

The Chilean Justice began on Monday under total secrecy the hearing of charges against a 17-year-old Venezuelan for his alleged responsibility in the Ojeda crime, whose remains were found in a commune south of Santiago last week.

The prosecutor in charge of the investigation, Héctor Barros, reported on Monday that two other suspects were identified and linked the Tren de Aragua criminal gang, born in a Venezuelan prison and spread throughout Chile, Peru and Boliviawith the crime of Ojeda.

Site where the body found in Maipú corresponds to former Venezuelan lieutenant Ronald Ojeda. credit: El Mercurio/Chile Photo:GDA/El Mercurio/Chile Share

According to the first version based on speculation, camera recordings and the discovery of a car with fake uniforms, Ojeda would have been taken from his house in the middle of the night on February 21, almost naked, by a group of people dressed in Police uniforms. and driven to an unknown location.

Certain sectors of the opposition pointed to an alleged covert operation of the Venezuelan secret serviceswho would have infiltrated the country and taken Ojeda back to his country, a version that was dismissed by the Government of Venezuela.

Tohá reiterated this Wednesday the secret nature of the investigation and pointed out that current legislation prevents the leaking of information of any kind linked to the chaos.

“Every time improper information reaches the media it is because someone who had access to the folder failed in their duty, violated the law and made the leak. What is behind a leak is serious, it is a crime and we are going to pursue it,” said the minister.