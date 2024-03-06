Luis Enrique has made a couple of decisions with Mbappé that have led him to be harshly judged, however, this power that the Spanish coach has even over the France star shows one thing, PSG has full confidence in the coach and it is for This is why the club's decision is to give total power to the coach, as well as freedom to assemble the squad for next year, where the former Spain coach has already put a couple of names on the table.
Far from thinking about a direct replacement for Mbappé, Luis Enrique has other priorities, making the team's core strong. That is why the coach insists on the signing of Gavi, his wild card from the Spanish National Team, a player who fascinates him for her ability to perform in many areas of the field and whose arrival has been an express request for months.
The second wish is Joshua Kimmich, Luis Enrique wants a containment as fine as a rebounder and there is no doubt that the best option in the entire market is the German, who is also looking for a change of scenery from Bayern Munich and has known for weeks about the interest of the Parisians for signing him.
In any case, neither of the two signings would be easy, since Kimmich has a real preference for going to the Premier League or LaLiga, while Gavi, right now, has no real reason to leave Barcelona and even less so when he knows how much they expect him back. in the club.
