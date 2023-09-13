Chile wanted to add its first victory in the qualifiers after losing on its visit to Montevideo, and Colombia aspired to continue on the path of victory, after beating Venezuela by the slightest difference in Barranquilla. The event was set at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago for the second day of the competition that defines the six, or seven, World Cup winners of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol). The most recent episode of this confrontation under the same scenario, in October 2020 and without capacity due to pandemic restrictions, ended in a two-goal tie and a distribution of points that ultimately left both teams out of Qatar 2022.

The initial 10 minutes passed calmly, as if the players were measuring each step on a field in conditions so bad that the match was almost postponed. Luis Díaz brought the game out of lethargy with a run down the left wing in which he launched a kick that the Chilean defense managed to repel before it was connected by Rafael Santos Borré. The Werder Bremen striker from Germany was left wanting to celebrate his second goal in the competition. With the high pressure of their top three—Díaz, Santos Borré and Jhon Arias, who moved along the entire attacking front—the coffee growers prevented Chile from coming out clean and organizing their game. But the intensity didn’t last forever.

Soon the ‘La Roja’ players responded, taking over the limelight, and with quick transitions they worried goalkeeper Camilo Vargas. A mid-range shot, around the 12th minute, was a warning of the coming shock. Colombian defender Yerry Mina had to leave the field, injured, and was replaced by Dávinson Sánchez, who plays for Tottenham in England. The modification generated concern in the visiting team, which Benjamín Brereton, Diego Valdés and Alexis Sánchez took advantage of, the offensive trident that coach Eduardo Berizzo lined up.

About half an hour into the game, Brereton anticipated a cross from Valdés, taking advantage of a slip by full-back Daniel Muñoz, and left the ball to midfielder Rodrigo Echeverría. His shot hit the post, when Vargas had no chance of preventing the goal, and Colombia breathed a sigh of relief. Eight minutes later, Brereton once again overcame Muñoz’s resistance and tried to assist the now classic Alexis Sánchez, but his pass was so strong that the Inter Milan striker was unable to direct it to the goal.

The first half ended with Chilean superiority and dominance. When referee Jesús Valenzuela whistled the restart, Néstor Lorenzo, coach of the Colombians, had given his team a boost by introducing Jhon Durán and James Rodríguez for Borré and Jorge Carrascal, respectively. Although the new faces did not make a difference at first, it worked to challenge the southern team for possession and reduce the momentum of their attacks.

A still ball, sanctioned by a handball by Muñoz near the middle of the field, ended in a disallowed goal. Seventy-eight minutes had been played and Sánchez sent the cross. Guillermo Maripán rose above all the bodies that were roaming the area. The excitement took over the fans who came to the Monumental Stadium, the fire extinguishers with white smoke prepared for the celebration were fired, the defender celebrated. But Valenzuela, after reviewing the play, declared a clear offside and drowned out the screams. There were no protests.

With two minutes left in the match, a poor rejection by Dávinson Sánchez near his own goal was taken advantage of by Valdés. Camilo Vargas stretched to avoid defeat. If it weren’t for the Atlas de Guadalajara goalkeeper, Colombia would have left Santiago without points and would lose third place in the standings. Chile, for its part, closed its double qualifying round with the disappointment that it was able to obtain more and enter the qualification zone. The third and fourth days will be held on October 12 and 17.

