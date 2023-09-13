The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stuck to its expectations of strong growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024, attributing this to indications that the performance of major economies is better than expected despite negative factors such as high interest rates and high inflation.

Price action

By 0300 GMT, Brent crude futures rose 0.02 percent to $92.08 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 7 cents, or 0.07 percent, to $88.91 per barrel.

The two benchmarks rose by about two percent upon settlement on Tuesday, closing at their highest levels since November 2022.

“Positive demand expectations from OPEC and US Energy Information Administration forecasts of a decline in global oil inventories have reinforced market views of future tight supplies,” said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst at Rakuten Securities.

He added that news of OPEC member Libya closing four of its eastern oil export terminals due to a deadly storm also contributed to raising oil prices.