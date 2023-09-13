Prosecutor’s office: ex-Ambassador of Armenia to the Russian Federation Smbatyan was released from arrest on bail

Former Armenian Ambassador to Russia Armen Smbatyan and his son were released from arrest on bail of 260 thousand dollars, Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Lusine Martirosyan reported this, her words leads Armtimes.

In addition, the former ambassador was given a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance not to leave the place, the representative of the prosecutor’s office clarified.

Also, in relation to the son of a diplomat, artistic director and chief conductor of the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia Sergei Smbatyan, bail in the same amount was applied instead of house arrest.

On July 30, a court in Yerevan arrested for two months the former Ambassador of Armenia to Russia, ex-director of the CIS Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation Armen Smbatyan and his son on charges of fraud.

The diplomat and his son were detained on July 29. They were charged as part of a criminal case regarding abuses in a land transaction in Armenia.