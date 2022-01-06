An administration of State Lotteries and Betting days prior to the Lottery of the Child. / EFE

There are still a few hours before the

Children’s Lottery and the

2022 winning numbers. A raffle that makes you enter the new year with greater joy and full pockets. Christmas lowers the blind with the arrival of the Three Wise Men and the voices of the boys and girls of the Colegio de San Ildefonso singing the balls that fall from the five drums.

The most hectic weeks come to an end to give way to the return to colleges, institutes and universities. The students return to class and the little ones happily bring their new toys to the reunion with friends and classmates. A break for parents who also have to face the January slope.

The expenses of strictly complying with the traditions causes families to have to make an extra effort in the month of January. For this reason, the Draw of the Child becomes

an opportunity to harness the economy and even to become a millionaire. The latter is more difficult because a single tenth is not enough, although if there is a draw that touches more people, it is the Lotería del Niño.

Children’s Lottery Prizes



In the Lotería del Niño, 700 million euros are distributed in prizes that are distributed among the 18 million prizes left by the draw.

The

first category made up of the biggest prizes are:

–

First prize 200,000 euros per tenth and 2,000,000 euros per series.

–

Second prize of 75,000 euros per tenth and 750,000 euros per series

–

Third award of 25,000 euros per tenth and 250,000 euros per series

On the other hand, the

smaller prize category are the following:

–

4-digit endings (2 different numbers) of 350 euros per tenth and 3,500 euros per series

–

3-digit endings (14 issues) of 100 euros per tenth and 1,000 euros per series

–

2-digit endings (5 numbers) of 40 euros per tenth and 400 euros per series

–

Refund (3 numbers) of 200 euros per tenth and 20 euros per series

In addition, there are

approximations to the first prize of 1,200 euros per tenth and 12,000 euros per series if you have the right number before or after; and the approaches to the second prize of 610 euros per tenth and 6,100 euros per series.

Once the draw is over, you can

check your Lotería del Niño number Through the TRUTH search engine that will allow you to know at the moment if you have been awarded with any of these prizes.

When and how to collect the Lotería del Niño prize



After checking from the TRUTH search engine that your tenth has a pot, it is time to think about collecting the prize. However, unlike the Christmas Lottery, you will not be able to have the money that same day because January 6 is a holiday and all shops are closed. But don’t worry because you will only have to wait one more day to collect your prize.

As of January 7, you will be able to go to an administration of the State Lottery and Betting Society of the State to claim your money. You have up to a

maximum of 3 months to collect it, If not, the Treasury will keep all the money. The Tax Agency also withholds, although in this case only 20%, the jackpot of prizes over 40,000 euros.

In this regard, it is important to remember that

if the amount of the prize exceeds 3,000 euros you will have to collect the money in a bank. It will be necessary for you to come along with your National Identity Document (DNI) so that the amount can be entered into your account or the check can be delivered. When

you share a tenth You must take into account some recommendations to avoid some displeasure even if I do it with your friend of the soul.

Schedule and mechanics of the draw



The Children’s Lottery draw

starts at 12.00 from the

Madrid State Lottery and Gambling Draw Room. This schedule allows you not to have to get up early, as happens with the Christmas Lottery. However, on the occasion of the arrival of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar, many children will have awakened the rest of the house to open the gifts.

This event that shares the limelight with the Three Wise Men lasts approximately half an hour, where all the prizes are distributed. In ascending order, the students of the Colegio de San Ildefonso

first they take the balls out of the refunds, and the endings of 2, 3 and 4 figures to move to the main category of the grand prizes. The second block begins with the third prize and second prize to end with the first prize. In this case, the numbers are discovered digit by digit in an order that is already known, so there is no uncertainty as to when the ‘Gordo’ will come out.