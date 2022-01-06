2022 will be a key season not only for Ferrari, but also for Alpine. The French manufacturer, which brought the Renault group racing brand with a glorious past especially in Rally to F1 starting from 2021, has identified in the regulatory change the opportunity to shorten the gap that separated the French team from the top of F1 from when Renault returned in official capacity to the Circus starting from 2016. In 2022, moreover, the development of the current power units will be frozen until 2025, a move to allow the current teams present in F1 to allocate resources on chassis and aerodynamics .

In 2026, then, a new regulation will debut for engines without the MGU-H component to attract new manufacturers. In view of the next season, also due to the debut of biofuels (10% of the blend will be ethanol), Renault has in store a completely renewed power unit with which the hope is to close the gap that separates the drive unit that equips the Alpine from the Mercedes, Honda and Ferrari engines, also hunting for the last horses that are ‘missing’ from the thermal part (the update of the hybrid system has provided the expected performance gains). As reported by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport Renault has not updated the power unit for two years and the gap with respect to the reference points in terms of engines has reached 35 horsepower.

An important gap that will necessarily have to be bridged during the winter to cherish dreams of glory in 2022. Marcin Budkowski, Alpine team principal, is convinced that the results obtained in the last two years despite a little renewed package are a good omen for 2022: “We were able to optimize what we had at our disposal, making little mistakes in terms of strategy at the wall and in terms of driving with the drivers. In 2022 we expect to be competitive and to be able to crown the team-level efficiency gained in recent seasons “.