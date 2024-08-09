Ciudad Juárez – This Friday, August 9, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 26.1 degrees Celsius (79 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 36.1 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be sunny until 5:00 p.m. and will then become partly cloudy, with a maximum probability of precipitation of 4 percent.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 5 to 15 miles per hour (8 to 24 kilometers per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.