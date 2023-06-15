When he learned that his 5-year-old son had died in a car accident in Rome, Manuel Proietti’s father, in the throes of anger and pain, tried to take justice into his own hands. The man tried to attack the youtuber of Theborderline driving the Lamborghini Suv who collided against the Smart driven by his wife, the 29-year-old now hospitalized in serious condition together with her three-year-old daughter. To stop him, in front of the wreckage of the car, police officers and the people present in via di Macchia Saponara, in Casal Palocco.

The father of little Manuel Proietti was blocked yesterday afternoon by the traffic policemen, the policemen and some people present next to the wreckage of the Smart of his family destroyed after being overwhelmed in Casal Palocco by the Lamborghini Urus rented from a Torrenova dealer, the «Skylimit», from five youtubers who for two days had been shooting videos cruising around on the supercar through the streets of the residential district.

The traffic police are now investigating to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident but also to understand if the 20-year-old driver could get behind the wheel of a car of that power.

He was investigated for murder and aggravated road injuries – the municipal police officers confiscated his mobile phone and that of his four friends – but at this point the investigations will also concern the renter of the vehicle, advertised on the Youtube page of the group «Theborderline» .

In shock, the relatives of little Manuel, who lived at the Infernetto, were divided between the two hospitals, the Grassi and the Sant’Eugenio.