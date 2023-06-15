Usa, gay pride at the White House and videos with breasts out. Controversy

Joe Biden has once again ended up at the center of controversy in the US, this time the cause is the gay pride organized at White House, event strongly desired by the president of the United States, but then the situation is got out of hand. The transgender model, Rose Montoya, was one of hundreds invited and had the honor of meeting the president and first lady. But after the exclusive meeting, the young model performed in one striptease unpublished for the presidential palace in Washington. The 27-year-old unhooked dress and bra and showed the breasts to all. The model then posted a video of her topless on Instagram. “Are we topless in the White House?!”.

Also Read: Donald Trump Rejects All Accusations: ‘Evil and Heinous Abuse of Power’

Subscribe to the newsletter

