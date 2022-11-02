It has gone viral on social media video of a child who goes to a pantheon to visit his mother’s grave. And it is that even though there are no details of the exact place where these events occurred, the image of the minor caressing the tombstone and showing his grades to his motherwithout a doubt moves everyone.

In the video that lasts just over two minutes, you can see the minor arrive at the cemetery with flowers and a backpack that he carries on his shoulder, so once he locates the grave, he stands in front of it, places the bouquet at a side and from her bag, she pulls out a folder to “show” grades to his mom. In the grave you can read the name of Bertha María Delgado.

Seconds later the boy crouches in front of the grave and starts petting her. In the clip you can see how she breaks into tears before the people who pass by him.

Moments later he lies down with his head resting on his backpack until a person with a guitar arrives to verify that he is alright. The man wearing dark glasses apparently gives him a few words of encouragement and helps the minor to get up.

At the end of the video both the person and the child leave the site, but not before the little one says goodbye to the grave of who would be his mother.

In the description of the clip you can read various comments in support of the minor such as “The person who approached the child really has a good heart, more people like him please!”; “Cheer up champion, wherever you are, she will go on your way from heaven, she will be taking care of you.”