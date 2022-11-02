Rome – Olivier Giroud brings Milan in the round of 16 of the Champions League after almost ten years, 4-0 at Salzburg guest at San Siro in the last match of the group stage. The Frenchman scored a brace and was the director of the 2-0 goal scored by Krunic.

In the first half Giroud scores at 14 ‘on a pass from Tonali. Giroud also doubled in the 27th minute but the goal was canceled for offside, thus wasting Theo Hernandez’s action in depth.

At recovery Giroud’s head assist to Krunic who in turn heads the net in the 46th minute. Signed by the Frenchman in the 57th minute: Leao throws a passerby from the right wing into the area that rebounds creating a bit of confusion in front of the Salzburg goal but it is Giroud who with a great left leads Milan on 3-0, further freezing the Austrians. It is Junior Messias who signs the poker in the first minute of recovery, 4-0 the final and Milan reach Napoli and Inter in the round of 16 of the Champions League.