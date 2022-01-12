With the approval of the Ministry of Health, vaccination for children between 5 and 11 years old has a date to start in at least eight capitals. The immunizing agent used will be Pfizer, with an exclusive formula for the age group and approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

While some cities are still awaiting the receipt of batches with vaccines from the National Immunization Program (PNI) to define the calendar, as is the case of São Paulo, others begin pediatric immunization as early as this week.

+ PGR manifests itself against action that calls for mandatory childhood vaccination

+ AGU says that the STF decision in favor of childhood vaccination would represent an ‘affront’

See the vaccination schedule for children aged 5 to 11 years:

– Rio de Janeiro: first city to set the calendar, immunization starts on January 17 for 11-year-old girls. Boys receive doses from January 18;

– São Paulo: there is still no definition of when the vaccination campaign will start in São Paulo and the City Hall awaits receipt of doses to define the distribution logistics for the service units.

– Porto Alegre: start January 19;

– Goiânia: start January 17;

– João Pessoa: start January 16;

– Federal District: start on January 16 with priority for children with comorbidities and Down syndrome;

– Savior: start January 15th;

– Teresina: start January 14th;

– Large field: start January 14th.

