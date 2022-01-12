The German police are in the eye of the storm for the misuse of the “Luca” app which allows you to monitor Covid contacts for a local investigation. The facts date back to the end of November, but have only come to light in recent days and have aroused great indignation in Germany. Mainz policemen used data from customers from a restaurant while investigating the death of a man who had just left the restaurant. In an attempt to trace witnesses to the incident, investigators in the city have requested local health authorities to release data from the Luca app that records the time a person spends in cafes and restaurants or cultural events to track the possible spread of the coronavirus. . The app, which is quite successful, was created with the aim of helping restaurateurs and event organizers to perform the mandatory registration of those present without using paper forms. Installed voluntarily, it registers the presence along with the user’s full name, address and telephone number, all information which is subject to strict German data protection laws. The health authorities of the city of Rhineland-Palatinate approved access to the data, so 21 potential witnesses were contacted by telephone by the investigators who were trying to reconstruct what had happened at the exit of the venue. After the protests, the police apologized to the people involved assuring “that the data will not be used further”, but the local data protection authority has opened an investigation into the matter. The case caused a sensation because it perfectly exemplifies the concerns repeatedly expressed by data protection experts. And he immediately made the game of all the protest groups that oppose any kind of restriction against the pandemic. There are numerous concerns expressed by politicians. Patrick Henning, managing director of culture4life who developed the Luca app, said that his company receives requests for user data from prosecutors or police almost daily, but has always refused them. And he ensured that the application’s data protection is structured in such a way that operators do not have access to user information.

“We condemn the abuse of the data collected by the Luca app to protect themselves from infections”, his company specified in a statement. The German rapper Smudo, who helped develop the app and is a commercial partner in the company, also intervened on the case: “it is irresponsible that the interventions of political figures can induce people to delete the Luca app in the middle of pandemic “, he told Bild adding” it is as if a person in the middle of the sea clinging to a rock threw away the rope that is thrown to him to save himself “.