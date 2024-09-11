One week after the derailment of a freight train in which a group of foreign migrants were travelling on the roof of a wagon, the body of Aaron, the 4-year-old Venezuelan boy who lost his life in the accident, remained at the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) yesterday.

Her mother, Ruth Sarahí GT, 28, remained in the General Hospital awaiting surgery after having her foot amputated. The South American family, made up of a mother, father, and two children, ages 4 and 7, were traveling on the roof of one of the 12 cars that derailed minutes before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, next to Estación Médanos, at kilometer 302 of the Pan-American Ahumada-Juárez highway.

Aaron remained missing for more than ten hours, until he was found dead on Wednesday morning, and since then he has remained in the Semefo in Ciudad Juárez, while his family obtains support for the recovery of his body.

Her mother suffered a traumatic amputation of her right foot, spinal cord trauma (damage to the spinal cord) and a spinal injury. According to information provided by the Chihuahua Health Department, the patient was stable as of yesterday, but “she will be operated on again in the next few hours to follow up on the amputation she suffered in her foot.” The father of the family and the 7-year-old son are staying in the city, although the man has remained with his wife in the hospital. Also injured in the accident was the Nicaraguan teenager Yefferson PR, 17 years old, who was traveling alone to the border. He has been in the General Regional Hospital number 66 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) for a week, where he entered the operating room last Wednesday due to a fracture of the lower jaw and remains under medical monitoring by a maxillofacial specialist. Yesterday, workers from companies contracted by Ferrocarriles Mexicanos (Ferromex) had completed the temporary repair work on the tracks that were damaged along a 700-meter stretch, which had to be rebuilt.

