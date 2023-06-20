The Astor hotel in Florence from where Kataleya, the missing 5-year-old Peruvian girl, was subject to a new inspection. The specialized departments of the carabinieri have searched everywhere for traces of Kata, also analyzing the images of the video surveillance cameras such as the one aimed at the courtyard adjacent to the Astor, the former hotel where the little girl lived with her family and which has been freed from the occupants. It is precisely on the racket of illegal occupations that the investigations are focusing. The father of the child heard in the prosecutor’s office by the prosecutor Von Borries would have recounted the dynamics of the divisions between groups of Peruvians who lived in the former hotel.

However, the family’s lawyers deny that in the conversation with the magistrate Miguel Angel he referred to a hypothetical exchange of persons: the hypothesis that Kata was exchanged with another girl does not currently exist. The family’s lawyers presented a request to carry out an inspection inside the former hotel, with their party consultant Luciano Garofano, former commander of the Ris, once the investigations by the judicial police and the carabinieri were concluded. The prosecutor will evaluate the request.