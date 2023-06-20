The well-known cumbia singer Angelo Fukuy began in the world of music by the hand of the Yaipén Brothers. According to him he told The Republic, he was only 20 years old when Walter and Javier recruited him after hearing him sing in a cevichería, where he worked as a waiter. He didn’t have to go through castingnor sound checks: within a week he was already on tour throughout Peru with the renowned norteña orchestra.

YOU CAN SEE: Will he return to the Yaipén Brothers? Ángelo Fukuy gives a forceful response and premieres a new song

After several years together, the interpreter of “Lárgate” decided to step aside to join Christian Domínguez’s group called the Great International Orchestra. Singers such as Jonathan Rojas, Pedro Loli, Dimas Ysla, among others, also joined this musical project. And although at the beginning everything was going well, the cumbiambero ended up having many discrepancies with Domínguez, which triggered his resignation.

Why did Ángelo Fukuy retire from the Great International Orchestra?

After six years of success with the orchestra, Ángelo Fukuy made public his decision to leave the group led by Christian Domínguez, since he denounced that, with the arrival of COVID-19, the Great International Orchestra did not pay him on time and did not I let him do other kinds of solo work. In addition, he mentioned that he was already tired of the scandals that, at that time, involved Domínguez. These strong statements caused a strong enmity of several years to develop between the two.

Does Ángelo Fukuy regret his time in the Great International Orchestra?

As we mentioned above, the singer of “Ojalá que te mueras” withdrew from the Yaipén Brothers, a well-known and well-positioned group, to form part of the orchestra led by his then friend Christian Domínguez, which was just beginning to emerge. Was it a good decision?

Ángelo Fukuy launched as a soloist in 2022. Photo: composition LR/ Facebook Ángelo Fukuy/ Diffusion

YOU CAN SEE: Ángelo Fukuy: how did you go from being a waiter in a cevichería to being a famous cumbia singer?

According to what he declared in an interview with La República, Fukuy does not regret this risky step, since he learned a lot from it. “I learned the lesson. The decision I had is due to a friendship issue. I value friendship very much, I am a person who gives everything and when one gives me love, I try to give 10,000 times more, but sometimes one to be so good, because things happen to us. I joined this new orchestra because I had many friends there and, well, I learned something very important that my father always told me: ‘Friendship should never be mixed with work’, because it can lead to negative things,” he said.

#Ángelo #Fukuy #regret #time #Christian #Domínguez #orchestra #quotI #learned #lessonquot