Chihuahua, Chih.- Nursing Directors of the Mexican Social Security Institute from different regions of the state attended the Second Nursing Board Meeting 2024, which took place in the city of Chihuahua.

This event addressed topics relevant to the development and performance of this profession, highlighting those related to the strengthening of nursing processes, for the benefit of the state’s beneficiaries.

The meeting was chaired by the Institution’s Delegation Coordinator for Nursing in Medical Care, Kenelma Juárez Baeza; and was attended by the head of the IMSS in Chihuahua, José Antonio Zamudio González, as well as the head of Medical Services, Martha Alejandra Maldonado Burgos.

Zamudio González acknowledged the good practices that are currently being carried out in the nursing area, in each of the Institution’s medical and hospital units in the entity.

In this regard, he stated that nurses are the fundamental basis of the care provided to Chihuahuan beneficiaries; hence the importance, he mentioned, of ongoing training to be able to face the health challenges that society currently faces.

In this Second Board Meeting, nursing staff and managers from the municipalities of Chihuahua, Parral, Cuauhtémoc, Delicias, Nuevo Casas Grandes and Ciudad Juárez participated.