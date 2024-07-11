The Mexican market continues on its way despite the fact that Opening 2024 has already started, and one of the teams that could have the most movements in these first dates is the America clubwho are looking for some profiles to replace Julian Quinones on the far left.
With the additions of Alan Cervantes and Rodrigo Aguirre closed, The Eagles They continue searching in the Liga MX reinforcements for different areas, also considering the rule for minors, which comes into effect as of this competition.
It is precisely by looking for solutions in this area where they could seek an exchange of players with the Necaxabecause they could sacrifice Emilio Larawho is already 22 years old and has not yet recovered the form he achieved with Solari.
The exchange in question is to send to Emilio Lara to the Necaxa and receive Heriberto Juradothe 19-year-old left winger, who shone last semester with the Good heavens and is now wanted by several teams in the Liga MXamong which stands out the America.
“What has been proposed America is money plus a exchange: Emilio Lara would be the bargaining chip to bring him (to Heriberto Jurado) to Coapa,” reported the journalist from TV Image, Roberto López Olvera, who added that his hours are numbered Necaxadue to the multiple offers received.
It will be in the next few hours when his signing is unblocked and the signing is finalized, which could become a priority for the azulcremas due to his age and the rule of minors, since he would add many minutes as a regular replacement, due to the departure of Quiñones and the almost imminent decline of Brian Rodriguez.
Heriberto Jurado He is a 19-year-old boy, born on January 3, 2005 in Mexico City and who plays as a left winger in the Necaxathe club that formed him and where he is now valued at around 2 million dollars, according to Transfer market.
Despite his young age, he has already accumulated more than 68 games with the first team. Necaxain which he has scored two goals and provided seven assists, making him one of the top prospects in Mexican soccer.
