How is the situation with Heriberto Jurado?

The footballer’s time at Necaxa is numbered. He has offers from América and Pumas.

What America has proposed is money plus an exchange: Emilio Lara would be the bargaining chip to bring him to Coapa

🦅🇲🇽⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Y0QbM1OjwA

— Roberto Lopez Olvera (@LopezOlvera) July 10, 2024