Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nuggets (Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget) is a 2023 animated film directed by Sam Fell. It is made with the stop-motion technique and is the sequel to “Chickens on the Run” (Chicken Run), cult animation released in 2000, and directed at the time by Peter Lord and Nick Park. It premiered at BFI London Film Festival last October 14, 2023, and then it was released directly on Netflixlast December 15th.

The “Chickens on the Run” are back

After escaping from Mrs. Tweedy's farm, Gaia, Rocky and the other hens found theirs ideal place: an idyllic island, where everyone can live in harmony, without running any risk from humans. Gaia and Rocky also had a daughter named Molly and it seems they got their fairytale happy ending. All's well that ends well, right? Unfortunately not.

This time, the chickens are faced with a new and threatening danger on land, even worse than that found on the farm from which they had escaped: one nugget factory run by none other than their old nemesis, Mrs Tweedy. And as if that wasn't enough, Molly disappears and is kidnapped by the factory workers. The “Chickens on the Run” are determined both a save Mollyand to protect their freedom, and this will lead them to break into the lethal nugget factory, more aggressive than ever.

It is now known that for some time now, many production companies have adopted the strategy linked to nostalgia, where even, there are those who think that it is an “excuse” to compensate for the lack of ideas. Obviously it depends on the case, and luckily this time Galline In Fuga returns with a sequel that proves surprisingly to live up to the first chapter.

Galline In Fuga gave a turning point to the animation genre, primarily with the stop-motion technique, but also with messages which he had sent then; those messages that were not fully understood as children, but which now those grown-up children will be able to truly grasp. AND has become a cult, and watched today in an era in which we still cry for freedom, it gives a good shock. The sequel that arrived on Netflix manages to maintain those values.

Chicken Run was a parody of the film The Great Escape, but set on a farm. It was a film that, in addition to showing a revenge of the weak it's a satire about what was happening on the farm, he shouted for freedom and wanting to get out of the “comfort zone”. The sequel does exactly the same, but with some additions.

Lived up to expectations

If the first was a continuous search for freedom and a stimulus to find the determination not to settle and to leave the “comfort zone”, this has the same purposes and there have been added others: maintenance and protection of freedom. Even though several years have passed, it is as if only one day had actually passed, both since aesthetic point of view than for the values ​​of the film. The new film can even be seen by new fans who wouldn't find themselves so disorientated. The stop-motion technique seems the same, indeed more structuredand there is one photography colorful with a distinctly modern quality.

The new adventure looks like an expansion of its borders and has similarities with Finding Nemoone of the masterpieces created by Disney And Pixar. Molly looks like Nemo who wants to discover the world, while Gaia, fresh from bad experiences, is afraid of what lies beyond the walls and of what can happen to her daughter (like Marlin). The thing that she her unites and the determination and theLove for freedom, and in fact when they are united to save themselves, they will work well together. Too bad that instead Rocky has suffered a slight involution and then save themselves in the end. There villainhowever, presents itself with the same characterization and arrogance.

The film also presents itself as a hymn to feminism and makes satire on consumerismThe capitalism and the lobotomization. The film arrived in a suitable period, in which the media reign supreme with the intention of “manipulating” some minds, and perhaps it can also provide food for thought. Everything is handled well, and this also combines with the desire to look for a light film to watch on Netflix. It is also suitable for the whole family and can entertain both a child and an adult. Veterans will be disappointed by the change in dubbing of some characters, but during the viewing you get used to it and get over it.

Ultimately, a more than pleasant animated comedy to enjoy with the family and/or during the Christmas period. Give the film a chance, even if the 2000 cult classic will still be a few steps ahead.