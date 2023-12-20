Hunting for Verstappen

The United States Grand Prixheld last October on the Texan circuit of Austinended with one of Max Verstappen's 19 overall victories, immediately followed by the Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes. A performance that saw the seven-time world champion very close to the exhausts of the Dutchman's RB19 until the finish line, with a 2nd place convincing ending. However, in F1 statistics, Hamilton's podium is not officially recognized.

The disqualification

At the end of the race, both he and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc actually came disqualified for excessive wear of the bottom of both cars. Mercedes attributed the causes of this problem on the one hand to the nature of the track, characterized by the presence of numerous bumps, and on the other to the format of that weekend, with Sprint not allowing the team to properly modify the set-up of the single-seater.

The best GP

Yet, despite the disappointment and bitterness for the outcome of that GP, the Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff he was quite clear in indicating a racingnews365.com what, in his opinion, was the best performance of the entire 2023 season: “It might seem strange, because we were disqualified, but I say Austin! We brought an upgrade package that worked, the car was good and we were chasing the leader. One could say: 'Well, you were disqualified for a car that was too low', but the authentic performances were there and the weekend was enjoyable. I've always said I'd rather have a fast car that we haven't set up right – he continued – and obviously we have to finish. But this it was the best weekend ever, given that the correlation between the wind tunnel and the track was good“.

The teachings for 2025

The 2023 championship was not at all simple for Brackley, even more so due to the technical change that occurred during the current season which entailed the elimination of the zeropods conceptwith the lack of results that led to the project of B version of W14. A misstep that will help Mercedes to capitalize on the mistakes made in view of 2025, again according to Wolff: “During the year we realized that our car was not running as stably as we had expected – He admitted – maybe because we didn't develop it in the necessary window. It was clear that the interaction between chassis and tires was not working perfectly. So, from this point of view, this that was the most important learning“.