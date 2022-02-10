São Paulo, 10 – North American chicken processor Pilgrim’s Pride, controlled by JBS, reported net income of US$ 36.8 million, or US$ 0.15 per share, in the fourth quarter of last year, according to the company this Wednesday, 9th. The result represents a strong increase compared to the same period in 2020, when the company had profited US$ 79 thousand. In adjusted terms, Pilgrim’s earned $138 million, or $0.56 a share, from $60.38 million, or $0.25 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) increased 54.2% to US$ 316.7 million. Net revenue grew 29.5% to $4.04 billion.

In the United States, net sales increased 27.9% to $2.4 billion. “Strong US consumer demand for chicken supported beef prices throughout 2021, and we expect this pricing environment to continue for the foreseeable future, with USDA projecting supply growth of just 1.6% for 2022 ,” Pilgrim’s CEO Fabio Sandri said in a statement.

Net revenue in Mexico increased 8.73% to $426.7 million. In Europe and the UK, net revenue grew 42.9% to $1.213 billion.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

