In Pokémon Legends: Arceus there are many things to do: from hunting all the monsters to the complete mapping of the game world, so we have thought of a guide for the objects for the evolutions. However, some Pokémon evolve differently than others and to make sure that everything is successful or complete the whole Pokédexyou will need to find all the items for the evolutions, get ready for one long hunt because they are several. Unlike many other things, these objects are not commonly found around the map but will be found by carrying out specific missions or tasks and then donated to the reference Pokémon.

Where to find the items for the evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus? Here is the guide!

Location of the Black Augurite:

Spatial-temporal distortions: can be found on the floor randomly within Spatio-Time Distortions.

Graveler: This item can be found carried by Gravelers. Defeat the Gravelers in any of their spawn locations for a chance to drop one of them.

Ursaluna: While driving Ursaluna you can try to dig and one of the rewards in the loot pool for digging treasures is the Black Augurite

Request 68: Unlocked by finding a Nosepass, Gully wants a Nosepass to guide her through Wayward Cave. Giving her one she will complete this mission and give a black Augurite as a reward.

Position of the Stone of Dawn:

Jubilife Village: Galaxy Hall – After completing request 82 “Traces of a Lost Village”, this will be your reward.

Ursaluna – While you dig with Ursaluna, this item is in the loot pool as a potential reward.

Deposits of minerals: can be found randomly in blue or red mineral deposits

Spatio-temporal distortions: can be found randomly in space-time distortions.

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 5000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the “Trading Post” and is sold for 1000 MP

Doubtful Disc Location:

Spatio-temporal distortions: can be found randomly in space-time distortions.

Jubilife Village – In the “Trading Post” and is sold for 1400 MP

Twilight stone position:

Jubilife Village: received from Nessa after collecting 30 Wisps.

Deposits of minerals: can be found randomly in deposits of gray or red minerals

Spatio-temporal distortions: can be found randomly in space-time distortions.

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 5000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the ‘Trading Post’ and is sold for 1200 MP

Position of the energiser:

Spatio-temporal distortions: can be found randomly in space-time distortions.

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 5000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the “Trading Post” and is sold for 1400 MP

Jubilife Village – After completing request 52 “Eevee’s Evolutions”, you will be rewarded with the choice of this stone, a stone of water or a stone of thunder

Deposits of minerals: can be found randomly in red mineral deposits

Spatio-temporal distortions: can be found randomly in space-time distortions.

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 5000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the “Trading Post” and is sold for 1000 MP

Location of the ice stone:

Alabaster Icelands: Avalanche Slopes – After completing request 86 “Gone Astray… tn the Icelands” you will be rewarded with one of these stones.

Iceland alabaster – Found in random snowdrifts across Iceland.

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 5000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the “Trading Post” and is sold for 1000 MP

Crimson Mirelands – Found randomly in leaf piles throughout the area.

Cobalt Coastlands – Found randomly in leaf piles throughout the area.

Spatial-temporal distortions: they can be found randomly in space-time distortions.

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 5000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the “Trading Post” and is sold for 1000 MP

Position of the connection cable:

Jubilife Village – Obtained from Vessa after collecting 50 Wisps.

Spatio-temporal distortions: can be found randomly in space-time distortions.

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 5000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the “Trading Post” and is sold for 1000 MP

Location of the Magmarizer:

Spatial-temporal distortions: they can be found randomly in space-time distortions.

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 5000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the “Trading Post” and is sold for 1400 MP

Location of the metal blanket:

Pokemon – This item is carried by a few different Pokemon: Scizor, Magnemite, Magneton and Magnezone

Spatio-temporal distortions: can be found randomly in space-time distortions.

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 5000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the “Trading Post” and is sold for 1000 MP

Position of the moonstone:

Coronet Highlands: Fabled Spring – Can be found on the floor during a full moon after completing Request 67: “The Clefairy’s Moonlit Dance”. Once he sees Clefairy’s dance, he will be left on the floor.

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 5000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the “Trading Post” and is sold for 1000 MP

Location of the oval stone:

Jubilife Village – Obtained from Vessa after collecting 5 Wisps

Pokemon – Can be found carried by some Pokemon: Happiny and Chansey

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 2000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the “Trading Post” and is sold for 400 MP

Location of the peat block:

Alabaster Icelands: Avalanche Slopes – After completing claim 86 “Gone Astray… in the Icelands” you will be rewarded with one of these stones.

Ursaluna – Can be found while excavating with Ursaluna.

Position of the protector:

Ursaluna – While you dig with Ursaluna, this item is in the loot pool as a potential reward.

Sprains space-time: can be found randomly in space-time distortions.

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 5000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the “Trading Post” and is sold for 1400 MP

Position of the razor claw:

Pokemon – Can be found carried by some Pokemon: Sneasel and Weavile

Spatio-temporal distortions: can be found randomly in space-time distortions.

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 5000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the “Trading Post” and is sold for 1400 MP

Position of the Sharp Fang:

Pokemon – Can be found carried by a Pokemon: Gligar

Spatio-temporal distortions: can be found randomly in space-time distortions.

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 5000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the “Trading Post” and is sold for 1400 MP

Position of the reaper cloth:

Pokemon – Can be found carried by some Pokemon: Duskull and Dusclops

Spatio-temporal distortions: can be found randomly in space-time distortions.

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 5000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the “Trading Post” and is sold for 1400 MP

Alabaster Iceland – After completing request 74 ‘A little help from Blissey’ you will receive one of these stones.

Spatio-temporal distortions: can be found randomly in space-time distortions.

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 5000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the ‘Trading Post’ and is sold for 1200 MP

Position of the Sunstone:

Jubilife Village: Galaxy Hall – After completing request 85 “A Home Under the Eaves” you will receive one of these stones.

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 5000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the “Trading Post” and is sold for 1000 MP

Jubilife Village – After completing request 52 “Eevee’s Evolutions”, you will be rewarded with the choice of this stone, a Fire stone or Water stone.

Mineral deposits: they can be found randomly in gray mineral deposits

Spatial-temporal distortions: they can be found randomly in space-time distortions.

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 5000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the “Trading Post” and is sold for 1000 MP

Location of the update:

Spatial-temporal distortions: they can be found randomly in space-time distortions.

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 5000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the “Trading Post” and is sold for 1000 MP

Position of the water stone:

Jubilife Village – After completing request 52 “Eevee’s Evolutions”, you will be rewarded with the choice of this stone, a stone of water or a stone of thunder

Deposits of minerals: can be found randomly in blue mineral deposits

Spatial-temporal distortions: they can be found randomly in space-time distortions.

Jubilife Village – In the “Ginter’s Specials” shop and is sold for 5000 Pokedollars.

Jubilife Village – In the “Trading Post” and is sold for 1000 MP

This is all there is to know in our guide dedicated to Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the items of the evolutions, we hope we have been useful. For more help, we refer you to our dedicated section.