Police check scene of early morning shooting. | Photo: Playback / Twitter

At least 15 people were injured, including three children, in the city of Chicago, in the United States, in a shooting during Halloween night, with the streets full of minors playing in the traditional “trick or treat”. The city run by Democrats is experiencing a wave of violence with worse numbers than Brazil.

Local police reported this Tuesday morning (01) that the crime occurred around 9:30 pm (local time) yesterday when two people aboard a vehicle shot at a group that was on the street.

The youngest of the 15 people shot is a 3-year-old girl who was shot in both legs. Halloween is celebrated in the US on October 31, and thousands of children take to the streets in costumes to ask their neighbors for candy.

The incident was one of nine shootings recorded in the country during the Halloween weekend, which resulted in a combined balance of 10 dead and 46 wounded.