Basketball | There will be no end to Lauri Markkanen’s praise, a breathless glow from the NBA journalist

Lauri Markkanen has played a great early season and led the Utah Jazz to the top of the NBA.

at the Utah Jazz great on basketball NBA floors Lauri Markkanen has charmed his teammates, NBA experts and fans alike with his moves, and the excitement only seems to be growing.

Markkanen, who moved to the Jazz before the start of the season, has already led the underdog to six wins in eight games. The winning percentage of 75 is fifth best in the entire NBA.

The Jazz have scored a whopping 117 points per game, and Markkanen has clearly been his team’s best scorer.

In eight games, Markkanen has averaged 22.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

In the previous match against Memphis, Markkanen also recorded one career record, when he blocked the opponent’s throw no less than four times. The Memphis star player was blocked twice And Morant.

Appreciated The Athletic – sports publication’s NBA reporter Tony Jones even glowing Markkanen’s quotes in a way that would make an ordinary Finn feel uneasy.

“The beauty of Lauri Markkanen is that he doesn’t burden Utah’s offense to get a supply for his own offense,” Jones writes.

Jones underlines that even though Markkanen scored 31 points, he only needed 15 shots, 11 of which went inside. Markkanen didn’t get dizzy in the attack, but the ball stayed in motion and the spaces were used to advantage.

“We knew that Markkanen is a reliable professional and only 25 years old, but no one could have expected this.”

After the initial warm-up, Jones gets up to speed and starts listing things that, according to him, have not been seen from Markkanes before.

“He defends really well. He constantly causes disproportionate matchups in attack. He plays in all positions in the attack, depending on where he gets the most advantage at that moment. His rebounding game is at a high level. His points are relevant. He scores in every way. He can get in quick attacks. He gets to the free throw line.”

According to Jones, if he continues at the same level, Markkanen would have the best small forward season for the Jazz since 2016-17, when Gordon Hayward played in the all-star game.

“Markkanen is going in that direction.”

Jones reminds that there are only eight games behind him, but he sees that Markkanen will be a corner piece in the Jazz team in the future.

“Jazz knows they want to keep Markkanen in their ranks for a long time.”

“The club may have accidentally stumbled upon a star who is still 1-2 years from the peak of his career.”

Markkanen and Utah will be in real action next time on the night before Thursday, Finnish time, when the team faces the Dallas Mavericks, who have won three and lost, on the away field.

The Dallas game starts a tight two-week start, when the Jazz play eight games, six of which are away games.