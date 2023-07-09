Chiavari – Accident along theAurelia, two scooter riders injured. At 12.40 am, near the crossroads for Sant’Andrea di Rovereto, a hamlet in the Municipality of Chiavari, the driver of the motorbike lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guard rail.

The man, unconscious, was slumped on the asphalt. The 27-year-old woman who was traveling with him was thrown over the parapet and flew a few meters sliding down the slope.

The 118 self-medication, an ambulance from the Cogorno Red Cross and one from the Chiavari Red Cross intervened. Both wounded, multiple traumatized, were accompanied in red code to the Saint martin of Genoa.