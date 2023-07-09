The French prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary investigation into a complaint filed the day before by the three sons of Alain Delon, who accused of moral harassment to the lady-in-waiting who takes care of the actor and whom he presented in 2021 as his “partner”.

The investigation will be carried out by a police unit in Montargis (center), where the 87-year-old actor livesalready retired.

On the one hand, the children (Anthony, Anouchka and Alain-Fabien) accuse the woman, Hiromi Rollin, of “moral harassment, mail diversion and animal abuse”, according to prosecutor Jean-Cédric Gaux.

In the opinion of the complainants, the wife of the legendary actor has a “denigrating and aggressive attitude” towards his father, “he withholds emails and phone messages and has beaten Alain Delon’s dog”.

The communiqué specifies that the Alain Delon joined the lawsuit.

Another complaint was filed by Alain Delon’s eldest son, Anthony, at a Parisian police station for the same events.

“Since Mr. Alain Delon’s cardiovascular accident in 2019”, this woman “who settled in his house has become increasingly aggressive, denigrating and insulting towards him and towards his children”, highlighted the lawyer for the actor’s children in a statement, Christophe Ayela.

The defendant, Hiromi Rollin, in her 60s, He has not made any statements at this time.

Rollin worked as an assistant director on several films from the 1980s and 1990s in which the lead was Alain Delon, as “The Return of Casanova”.

And in September 2021, he accompanied him at the funeral of actor Jean-Paul Belmondo.

That same year, Delon featured her in a television documentary as his “Japanese classmate”.

Icon of French cinema, Alain Delon received an honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes in May 2019 for his career.

