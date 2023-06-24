Chiara Ferragni and Fedez are enjoying a few days of vacation in Puglia together with their children Leone and Vittoria. The influencer reached the family directly from Monte Carlo where she was supposed to attend a luxury event. The Ferragnez, after reuniting, published a series of photos on the rapper’s profile that made many of their followers smile but which made many others turn up their noses, not convinced of the “question” that Chiara asked her husband with a custom t-shirt.

In the photo we see Chiara Ferragni wearing a T-shirt with the words: “Even if I have small tits, you still love me” and the rapper, as a caption, posts his answer, namely: “Yes”, complete with a pink heart with glitter.

In fact, a few days ago, Chiara had replied to a hater who had asked her under a photo of her where her breasts had gone which, very small, could not even be seen. The influencer had then written that she was very proud of having small breasts and that this had never been a reason for shame for her.

The followers of the couple, however, did not like the photo with an ironic question and some commented: “You are losing your dignity”, “Madonna Santa, the fourth grade”.