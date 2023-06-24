From synchronized swimming to athletics, from martial arts to shooting: all the achievements of the Azzurri at the European Games

Masterpiece of Italy in diving. At the European Games in Krakow, the baby couple of Italian swimming, Chiara Pellacani and Matteo Santoro, conquered the gold in the mixed synchro from the three meters. For the two very youngsters (20 and 16 years old!) this is the second continental title in their career after the one won in Budapest in 2021. At the Diving Arena in Rzeszow, Chiara and Matteo dominated with a score of 291.39, leaving behind England (283.89 ) and Sweden (282.60).

ATHLETICS — In Chorzow also athletics debuts in a big way, with even three gold medals. Samuele Ceccarelli equals his best time from the beginning of the month at the Golden Gala and in 10”13 he wins the 100 meters ahead of the Dutch Bouju (10”14) and the British Azu (10”16). “I’m delighted to have equaled my personal best – said Ceccarelli at the end of the race -. The goal was to bring as many points as possible to the team and I succeeded. I am convinced that Jacobs is happy with this result and I hope he will compete with us again soon. I don’t see it as a heavy legacy, but as an incentive to do better”. The other two golds are those of Sara Fantini in the hammer throw, with the measure of 73.26, and of Tobia Bocchi in the triple jump, with the measure of 16.84. Silver instead for Nadia Battocletti in the 5000 meters and for Daisy Osakue in the discus throw. See also James Rodríguez: intrigue in networks due to his mother's closeness to Lincoln Palomeque

SHOOTING — After yesterday’s two bronze medals, target shooting brings home another two medals. In fact, two splendid golds come from the mixed team pistol with Sara Costantino and Paolo Monna and from the 10-metre rifle with Danilo Dennis Sollazzo. Too bad, however, for Sofia Ceccarello who, again in the 10-meter rifle, finished in fourth place, losing the chance to get a pass for Paris 2024.

KARATE — Day of medals also for karate which takes home 2 bronzes and 2 silvers in kumite. Daniele De Vivo and Clio Ferracuti, in the -75kg and +68 kg categories, conquer the second place, while Alessandra Mangiacapra and Michele Martina finish on the lowest step of the podium in the -61kg and -84kg categories.

TAEKWONDO — The first is also good for taekwondo. Two medals in the first day of competitions in Krakow: the silver of Sofia Zampetti in the -46kg category and the bronze of Andrea Conti in the -54kg category. See also PSG's possible eleven to face Montpellier

ARTISTIC SWIMMING — In artistic swimming, the team made up of Linda Cerruti, Marta Iacoacci, Sofia Mastroianni, Enrica Piccoli, Lucrezia Ruggiero, Isotta Sportelli, Giulia Paint, Francesca Zunino, Carmen Rocchino and Giorgio Minisini, wins the bronze in Team Technical (249.1145), behind from Spain.

DIVES — In the 10m platform, bronze and regrets for Sarah Jodoin Di Maria. The blue, in the lead for a long time, is imperfect in the last dive and stops at 320.10 points and therefore fails to even take the Olympic card for Paris 2024, intended only for the winner, the English Eden Vivian Cheng.

June 24 – 08:38

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#European #Games #Italy #full #Medals #results