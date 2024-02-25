Israel in The Hague… again
Since February 17, oral pleading sessions on Israeli practices against the Palestinian territories have continued at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, in which representatives from 52 countries presented oral pleadings and written statements on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The list of countries includes Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, in addition to the United States, Russia, France, Britain, and China. The court allowed three regional organizations to provide testimony on the case: the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the African Union.
The holding of these sessions comes after a previous resolution of the United Nations General Assembly issued in December 2022 requesting the International Court of Justice to issue a legal advisory opinion on two issues: The first relates to the legal implications of “Israel’s continued violation of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination,” specifically its “occupation.” The long-term settlement, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including measures aimed at changing the demographic composition, character and status of the City of Al-Quds Al-Sharif. The second issue relates to how Israel’s practices affect “the legal status of the occupation” and its repercussions on the United Nations and other countries. Israel submitted its written statement to the International Court of Justice, where it emphasized that the two questions posed to the Court by the General Assembly resolution represent a clear distortion of the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its current reality.
The hearings began with an oral argument by Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki, in which he stressed the necessity of “declaring that the Israeli occupation is illegal,” and that “it must end immediately, completely, and unconditionally,” noting at the same time that “current events remain the biggest test.” “For the credibility of the law-based global order.” Egypt submitted a written statement and an oral argument in which it confirmed that “Israeli practices violate the provisions of international law in the occupied territories in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.”
As for the representative of South Africa, he stressed that “the court’s advisory opinion could be useful in efforts aimed at reaching a settlement of the issue of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.” In her oral argument delivered by Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, the UAE called for a commitment to the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the two-state solution, saying: “It has been 56 years since Israel occupied the West Bank, including Jerusalem.” Eastern Province and the Gaza Strip, whose landmarks are the grave and ongoing violations committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.
As for the United States, in its plea before the International Court of Justice, it called for taking Israel’s security concerns into account when issuing the court’s opinion, and questioned the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice to consider this entire issue. Although the current hearings may not have a direct impact on the court’s decision regarding the case brought by the state of South Africa, which accuses Israel of “committing genocide and racial discrimination against Palestinians during the Gaza war,” the advisory decision, if issued before deciding on South Africa’s case Africa against Israel will strengthen the position of South Africa and the countries supporting it and will lead to increased political pressure on Israel.
*Emirati writer
