Chiapas.- This Tuesday in the state of Chiapas several important events were reported, among which the seizure of a ton of cocaine that was found floating in Pacific waters stands out.

Likewise, the low temperatures have already caused the death of two children, who lost their lives due to respiratory complications after coming down with a cough in the Highlands of Chiapas.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health reported that 15 new Covid-19 infections were registered in the state, which were mainly registered in Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

SEMAR seized a ton of cocaine

Little more than a ton of kitchen was secured by elements of the Marine Secretarythrough the Navy of mexico acting as Coastal Guadua in Chiapas.

According to what was reported by authorities, the seizure occurred within the framework of the “Operation at Sea,” where personnel attached to the Sixteenth Naval Region, based in Puerto Chiapas, Chiapas, in recent days managed to seize 46 packages containing 920 brick-type packages inside, with an approximate weight of 1,000 (one thousand) kilograms of cocaine hydrochloridewhich was floating adrift in Pacific waters.

As detailed by the Federal security agency, this action was the result of field and cabinet work using different surface, air, and ground units that the institution has.

Through this, it became known of a probable transfer of illegal cargo in the Waters of the Exclusive Economic Zone in the jurisdiction of the Sixteenth Naval Region, for which various sea, air and land units were deployed, achieving the location and insurance of the alleged unlawful cargo.

Two children die in Altos and Sierra de Chiapas due to the cold

Two minors lost their lives in the Los Altos y Sierra region in the municipality of San Juan Chamula, Chiapas as a result of the low temperatures that have been recorded in the entity.

According to what was reported by the national media outlet Milenio, the father of the minors, aged four and one, lost their lives after falling ill with a cough that was complicated by pneumonia.

According to the father, identified as Juan López, they live in a small house made of adobe that is more than 30 years old and in which during the cold season it is perceived with great intensity.

He explained that the under 4-year-old fell ill in mid-November and died days later, while her sister died a few days ago due to health complications.

Chiapas reports 15 cases of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported that 15 new Covid-19 infections were registered in the state of Chiapas and no deaths associated with the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to the epidemiological report of the Ministry of Health, these infections occurred in people between 14 and 59 years of age, some of whom had comorbidities.

Likewise, it was detailed that the cases that were presented in the entity were distributed as follows; Tuxtla Gutiérrez nine cases, and one case in each of the following municipalities, Chamula, Frontera Hidalgo, San Cristóbal de las Casas and Tapachula.