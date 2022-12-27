Cody Gakpo will complete his transfer to Liverpool in the rest of this week. The attacker will undergo a medical examination on Wednesday and, if necessary, Thursday. After that, he can sign his contract until mid-2028, after which a transfer is final.

The 23-year-old from Eindhoven no longer trained with PSV on Tuesday, where Xavi Simons and Luuk de Jong did rejoin. Gakpo was given the opportunity by PSV to complete his transfer to England. In the stands at the PSV training complex and within the selection of the Eindhoven team, his move to Liverpool was the talk of the day.

The conclusion was mainly that Gakpo, the international top transfer, is greatly favored. There has never been a discord at PSV about the international coached by agents' office SEG. On the field, he has become one of the best players in the entire Premier League this season, if not the best.