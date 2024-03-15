The Chinese giant Chery could be the second automotive manufacturer to land in Italy. The Government chaired by Giorgia Meloni has long started a dialogue with various foreign companies, among which there is also the Asian brand, ready to evaluate the opening of a factory on Italian territory. The State's objective would be to increase car production in our country and reach 1.3 million vehicles per year, thus exceeding the threshold of minus 800,000 units in 2023.

Production goals

At the moment in Italy only Stellantis produces a large number of cars, with the Government putting pressure on Carlos Tavares to reach 1 million units per year and return to the standards reached way back in 2017. For this reason the idea of ​​the Executive is to introduce a second car manufacturer capable of guaranteeing at least 300,000 additional vehicles. The Ministry of Business and Made in Italy has announced that negotiations have been underway for months with various interlocutors, including Chery but also BYD, MG Motor, Great Wall and Tesla.

Chery and expansion in Europe

As far as BYD is concerned, the latter has recently announced the opening of a factory in Hungary although the production objectives could lead to the creation of a second site also in Europe and Italy could be among the possible places. For its part, Chery is starting to market its Omoda and Jaecoo brands in the Old Continent and local support for assembly could be very useful in terms of more easily reaching the sales objectives set by the Chinese giant. The CEO of Chery Europe, Jochen Tueting, explained in an interview with Reuters that the Chinese automaker expects sales in Europe to produce results that will support the construction of a local assembly plant. “We are exploring different possibilities across Europe to look for a potential local production setup for the future,” said Tueting. “We are having discussions in several locations across Europe right now.”

Between Italy and Spain

Among the options being considered by Chery would be both the construction of a brand new factory and the use of an existing structure to facilitate the start of production. For this reason, Spain would also be in the running to attract the Chinese brand, with the former Nissan factory in Barcelona which could play a fundamental role in this sense in the negotiations.