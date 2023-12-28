Cher's relationship with her son has not always been good, as they have even gone years without speaking. The singer also did not go to Elijah Blue Allman's wedding in 2013. And this year the artist was accused by her daughter-in-law of kidnapping her own son. Now her relationship has taken another turn of the screw. This Wednesday, December 27, it was learned that the singer and actress has requested guardianship of Elijah Blue Allman, who is 47 years old, due to his recent substance abuse problems. According to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court (USA), Cher, 77, seeks to be the sole caregiver of her youngest son's estate, alleging that he is “substantially incapable of managing his financial resources on his own.” same”.

The petition comes after the American actress and singer was accused by her daughter-in-law, Marieangela King, in September of kidnapping her son. Information that made headlines because it was presented along with King's divorce petition, in which he claimed that Cher, concerned about Allman's health, had hired four men with the intention of removing her from a New York hotel. his son against his will, in which he was trying to fix his marriage, to force him into a rehabilitation center.

The document with which Cher now requests guardianship, and to which the American magazine has had access People, states that Allman “urgently needs a close person to protect his property from loss or injury” because he “is currently unable to manage his assets due to his enormous serious mental health and substance abuse issues.” He also claims that his ex-wife is unfit to be his guardian because “their tumultuous relationship with her has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.” The letter submitted to the Los Angeles organ goes on to state that, despite his illness, Allman is “entitled to periodic distributions from his company.” “Given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to support himself and putting Elijah's life at risk,” the documents also reflect. “Cher has worked tirelessly to ensure that her son receives treatment and to provide help with everything she has needed. “She loves him immensely and has always acted with her best interests in mind,” the report concludes.

The hearing that will give the temporary verdict on the situation of Cher and her son will take place on January 5 of next year. And, in principle, a judge would have to make the final decision in March 2024. According to the American media The Blast, that has communicated with the artist's legal team, she has not been able to communicate effectively with her son on the issue: “Cher has not been able to discuss Elijah's preferences regarding the appointment of a temporary guardian due to his physical health problems. and mental.” The lawyers insist that she “cannot form or express a preference regarding the appointment of a guardian for her estate.”

The relationship between Cher and her son — born in 1976 during the singer's four-year marriage to Gregg Allman — has been turbulent and has been demonstrated, on multiple occasions, in the media. She herself spoke about it last October, on the occasion of the presentation of her latest album Christmas with the magazine People. Then, the singer and actress claimed that her ex-daughter-in-law had been a “destructive presence in her son's life,” and that she “impeded her efforts” to rehabilitate herself. “I'm a mother. This is my job: in one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, do it because that is being a mother. But it is joy, even with pain; Above all, when you think about your children, you just smile, you love them and you try to be there for them,” she stated, then, in the interview. Regarding the accusations that shook the actress for allegedly holding her son against her will, an episode that occurred at the end of 2022 although it did not come to light until last September, Cher told the publication that “that rumor is not true.” ” and declined to comment further.

For now, the singer has not commented on her intention to protect her son, although she may do so on her social media accounts, where she is usually very active and has never been shy about talking about her relationship with a man 40 years younger or political issues.