Ericsson and Orange Spain have outlined a plan to collaborate on the creation of private 5G networks in the B2B segment, targeting logistics, transportation and manufacturing as key sectors for this partnership. The initiative will see the two companies work together to offer customized networks, designed to meet specific business use cases, such as real-time automation to increase productivity and ensure greater levels of safety for workers. Ericsson explained that the deployments will use its core 5G technology and Orange's standalone 5G network, with dedicated network functions supported at the companies' facilities. As part of the deal with B2B customers, the operator will operate the private network. The two companies claim that this partnership is the first of its kind in the Spanish market. Monica Sala, CTO of Orange Spain, said that bespoke private networks could “empower companies to seize new opportunities and gain a competitive advantage in their sectors”, adding that the infrastructure will offer “advanced security, real-time automation and unparalleled customization.” Luisa Munoz, head of cloud software and services at Ericsson Iberia, noted that companies will be able to optimize operations and reduce costs, making businesses more efficient.