Chelsea qualified for the semifinals of the FA Cup after the 4-2 victory over the Leicester and despite the self-goal of one of his defenders, Alex Disasi, that went around the world.

They qualified thanks to the many Carney Chukwemeka and Noni Madueke, that closed a hectic game, in which Chelsea went 2-0 up, then came the tie with the goal against Disasi and a great goal from Stephy Mavididi.

(The story of the 14-year-old boy who debuted as a professional soccer player in Santa Fe)

But Leicester couldn't hold on and gave in to an avalanche. Chelsea had the plan designed and achieved their breakthrough and the world remembers Disasi's own goal.

“The victory, now, was guaranteed, and Madueke sealed it with a great goal from outside the area at the last moment,” said the EFE agency.

Who is it?

Disasi was born in Gonesse, Franceon March 11, 1998, and is a player who has stood out for his excellent defensive performance.

He began his career in el Paris FC in 2015, at only 17 years old, which helped him gain experience, the same experience he puts on the playing fields today.

A year later he signed with Stade de Reims, a team he helped rise to Ligue 1 in the 2017-18 season, but the most important thing is that he became a great revelation central defender between 2018-19 and 2019-20. .

On August 7, 2020, he signed for AS Monaco FC, in an operation that cost 13 million euros. His first match was on August 23 in the first matchday of Ligue 1, precisely, against his previous team, the Stade de Reims. But that was not the point.

Disasi scored his first goal for Monaco, which was the final 2-2. That time he played 129 games and in August 2023 he was transferred to Chelsea FC, a team with which he signed for six years.

Rival

Chelsea returned to the FA Cu semi-finals and will face the Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

“The Argentine coach will have to face the Spanish strategist again in search of a ticket to the FA Cup final. However, the outlook is not at all encouraging for Mauricio Pochettino, who suffers every time Guardiola is measured,” reported Ace of Spain

And he added: “In 24 games that both coaches have clashed, the advantage is for the Spaniard, who has won 13 games, six draws and only four wins for Pochettino, who despite this will seek to reach the final of the tournament.”

(Luis Díaz sets off alarms in the Colombian National Team due to a physical problem)

Sports