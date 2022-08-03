Interview
Sari van Veenendaal says goodbye to football and wants to travel through Southern Europe in a van: ‘European Championship title has also changed everything’
Sari van Veenendaal stops playing football. The number 1 in Orange’s goal for many years had to leave the European Championship injured, now she says it was her last performance. “Being champion is the best moment of my life, but it also changed everything.”
