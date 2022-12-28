London (dpa)

Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-0 in the seventeenth round of the English Football League, and Chelsea advanced with a goal scored by Kai Havertz in the 16th minute, Mason Mount added the second goal in the 24th minute, and Chelsea raised its score to 24 points in eighth place, and Bournemouth’s balance stopped. At 16 points in the fourteenth place.

The start of the match came at a mediocre level, and Chelsea quickly imposed control over the course of the match and continued its offensive attempts in search of scoring the goal of progress.

The first dangerous opportunity came in the 12th minute, when Christian Pulisic, a Chelsea player, launched the ball and entered the penalty area from the left side and hit the ball the moment it fell on the field, but it went a few centimeters over the crossbar.

In the 16th minute, Chelsea scored the lead goal when a through pass was played to Raheem Sterling on the right side, to pass a wonderful cross ball that Kai Havertz met with a shot from inside the six-yard area into the goal.

After the goal, Chelsea continued to control the course of the match, and its offensive attempts continued in search of scoring a second goal in which it believed in its progress, while Bournemouth continued to rely on its defensive method.

In the 24th minute, Chelsea managed to score the second goal when Mason Mount received the ball on the edge of the penalty area, to hit a powerful ground ball, and his ball hugged the net.

After the goal, Bournemouth abandoned its defensive caution and tried to swap attacks with Chelsea in search of scoring a goal to reduce the difference before the end of this half. On the other hand, Chelsea players were keen to calm the game and not rush offensively so as not to concede any goals.

Despite Chelsea’s control of the course of the match and Bournemouth’s attempts to adjust the score, both teams failed to pose any danger to the other’s goal, so play was confined to the midfield.

The game remained confined to the midfield until the 44th minute, which saw the cancellation of a goal for Chelsea.

The goal came from a long ball to Kai Havertz behind the Bournemouth defenders inside the penalty area, to intervene strongly with Philip Billing, the Bournemouth player, before the ball rebounded to Pulisic, who fired it into the goal, but the referee canceled the goal and counted a foul for Bournemouth.