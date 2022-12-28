Genoese pesto, very few are saved. The ranking of Altroconsumo

The pesto sauce it is one of the sauces most loved by Italians, even if ready and packaged. But which is the best on the supermarket shelves? Altroconsumo conducted a test on 31 marks of Genoese pesto sold in supermarkets and discount stores and decreed one classificationattributing to each product tested a score from 1 to 100 based on nutritional characteristics – the calorie content, the amount of sugar, salt, fiber, protein, etc. – and the ingredients listin addition to the flavorings and additives of the products.

Genoese pesto, the ranking of the best and worst brands

None of the pests tested was rated as good or excellent in quality, but the evaluation part From one quality “average” attributed to only 9 pests out of 31 tested. Selex and de Cecco they are the first in the standings and reach the best score (53). Followed by Gustato (MD) pesto alla genovese, Fior fiore Coop pesto genovese, Carrefour, pesto alla genovese with and without garlic from Barilla, pesto alla genovese with and without garlic from Il Viaggiator Goloso.



The ranking continues with all the other Genoese pestos rated as low quality: in tenth place is Beretta’s pesto Viva la mamma senza garlic from Beretta, while in the very last positions – 30 and 31 – none other than the products with and without garlic by Giovanni Rana.

