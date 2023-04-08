In 2019, the dismissal of Conte and staff, including legal costs, had cost Chelsea 26.6 million pounds, around 31.2 euros. It was the end of a relationship that began in idyll and ended in chaos. Conte, as soon as he landed at Stamford Bridge, had won the 2016-17 Premier League, then the following year, despite the prestigious FA Cup being added to the bulletin board, he was sacked. The lack of qualification for the Champions League weighed heavily, but above all a slow deterioration of relations. Conte had then sued the Blues, who didn’t want to pay him for the last year of his contract, accusing him of alleged violations of internal regulations, starting with the dismissal of Diego Costa via text message. In court, however, the Italian was right, who now has three paths ahead of him: the possibility of returning to Serie A (above all, Inter would like him back), the temptation of some great European players who will change their bench, such as Chelsea , or a sabbatical year if a proposal in line with your ambitions does not arrive.

LAMPARD

—

The Blues, for their part, welcomed Lampard in the strangest way, torpedoing him before the start: “Welcome, but let’s look for the next one…” Boehly said immediately. However, the present is more complicated than the future: the team is 11th, very far from Europe. Today Frank faces Wolverhampton away from home and on Wednesday he will go to the Bernabeu for the Champions League quarter-final first leg. According to the English press, there has already been initial contact via intermediaries and there could be a direct meeting next week. But, in the meantime, the exploration for the after-Potter (and Tuchel) continues: Luis Enrique has brought his curriculum vitae to London, he has impressed the property but more meetings will be needed. We will also update with Julian Nagelsmann, who would have stalled after his farewell to Bavaria. Certainly, Boehly’s search will be less anxious than it seemed at the beginning and Conte will have plenty of time to take pole position. And if he won the race, he would welcome the prodigal son Romelu Lukaku back with open arms: the Blues know it.