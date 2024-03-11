OfMaria Giovanna Faiella

In Zanzibar 8 children and one adult lost their lives after eating sea turtle meat. Advice from the toxicologist of the Pavia Poison Control Center on what to do if you go to places where there is this culinary tradition

In Zanzibar 8 children and one adult died food poisoning – was said for chelonitoxism, i.e poisoning caused by the consumption of meat sea ​​turtle contaminated with chelonitoxins -.

But how does this happen? intoxication? What are the symptoms? It can be prevented? Are there treatments? We asked Dr. Valeria Petrolini, member of the Italian Society of Toxicology and medical toxicologist at the ICS Maugeri Poison Control Center in Pavia.

What caused the poisoning? “L'poisoning And due to ingestion of sea turtles, which contain toxins accumulated in the meat of these animals throughout the food chain. These toxinswhich do not cause problems for turtles, are responsible for poisoning, even very serious, in humans. As far as we know, these are rare events, but a true estimate of the epidemiology is difficult, also because they are normally poisonings that occur in countries and places where the circulation of news is often lacking.” See also Chronic kidney disease, with Weekidney the nephrologist for free consultations in the area

What are the symptoms? “THE first symptoms – explains Dr. Petrolini – they arise a few hours after consuming the meat and I'm like gastrointestinaleven with the appearance of burning throat and lesions of the gastrointestinal tract; they can also manifest themselves in the early stages neurological symptoms (as dizziness, tingling and confusion). The framework can then evolve into different degrees of severity until involve all organs, such as the kidneys, liver and respiratory system, configuring a real multi-organ failure. These are the most serious clinical pictures that lead to a fatal outcome. We do not have a precise idea of ​​what the mortality rate of this intoxication is because the cases are few – reports the expert – but, as far as we know, serious cases are frequent. Furthermore, it is known that these toxins pass into breast milk being able to cause even very serious poisoning in breast-fed children.”

What to do? “Unfortunately there is no antidote – specifies Dr. Petrolini –. The treatment of these patients is symptomatic and supportive, i.e. the symptoms are treated based on the clinical picture that gradually develops.” See also Rare diseases, Lenzi (Lazio Region): "Ensuring equal access to treatment in all regions"

Can poisoning be prevented? Dr. Petrolini advises: «Definitely do not consume sea turtle meatalso because, from what we know, there is no way to spot the toxic turtle. And, according to many authors, even cooking these meats does not eliminate toxinswhich are thermostable” recalls the expert.