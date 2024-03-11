As was announced, NBA 2K24 is now available within Xbox Game Pass. Subscribed players can download the game and play it on console and via the cloud. The basketball game was not part of the list initially reported by Microsoft, but was revealed as an extra.
Today, March 11th, NBA 2K24 is part of Xbox Game Pass. As always, you just have to access the service, download or start it via the cloud and you can play as long as it is part of the catalog and you are a subscriber. If the game is removed, you will no longer be able to continue with your game, even if the title is installed on the console.
NBA 2K24 arrives sooner than expected
NBA 2K24 is the most recent chapter of basketball simulation from Take-Two and 2K. It was released about six months ago, so its arrival on Xbox Game Pass happens quite quickly considering Take-Two's history.
This chapter of the series did not prove to be a huge success: in fact it sold 7 million copies, a figure that does not seem small but which is actually below expectations. It is possible that the publisher has speeded up the arrival on Game Pass to balance earnings and increase the number of players, so as to give solidity to the online modes. Additionally, players can spend through microtransactions, even with the Xbox Game Pass version.
Finally, we leave you with our review of NBA 2K24.
