Jose Andres is one of the spanish chefs most popular worldwide. In fact, ‘Time’ magazine has twice named him one of the “100 most influential people.” In addition, he is also known for the great humanitarian work he does with his NGO World Central Kitchendedicated to helping disadvantaged areas and victims of disasters.

For three decades, José Andrés has lived in the United States, a country where more than twenty of his restaurants are located. And the chef has managed to conquer the palates of Americans with places like Barmini, Jaleo, China Chilcano, Mercado Little Spain, Pepe or Zaytinialocated in cities such as New York and Washington DC

With his NGO World Central Kitchen, José Andrés has collaborated by serving meals in tragedies such as the covid-19 pandemic, the wars in Ukraine or Gaza or, more recently, the DANA from Valencia.

The work with his NGO earned him the Princess of Asturias Award of Concord in 2021. Four years earlier, he received the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Artsgranted by the Government of Spain. ​









The best city to eat in Spain

The popular chef is passionate about Spanish gastronomy. Especially, the cuisine of a province in the south of the country: Cadiz. Precisely, last July, José Andrés received the prize of ‘Adoption Cadiz’awarded by ABC, The Voice of Cádiz and the Cajasol Foundation, in honor of those who, without being from Cádiz by birth, show a deep love and commitment to this province.

And José Andrés is in love with Cádiz cuisine which, according to him, is the best in the world. «As in Cádiz you don’t eat anywhere». “You don’t eat anywhere better, and not only because of the product, but because of the stories behind it,” he said in his speech after receiving the award.

José Andrés receives the ‘Adoption Gaditano’ award



abc





The Asturian chef is an important ambassador of the gastronomy of Cádiz, a province to which he is linked for different reasons. During his childhood, he spent several years between San Fernando and Cádiz. Besides, His wife, Patricia Fernández de la Cruz, is a native of Algeciras.

«Cádiz has given me many friendsalso many adopted Cadiz citizens, because they love this land like no one else. “Those from here and those of us who come from abroad,” he said at the ‘Gaditano de Adopción’ awards.

Proof of his great passion for Cádiz cuisine are José Andrés’ frequent visits to different restaurants in the province. In this way, the chef is a regular customer of places like Balbino House (Sanlucar), The Camper (Barbate), the Food Market (Zahara de los Atunes) or the Pinto Sale (The Boat of Vejer).

One of José Andrés’ favorite dishes in Cádiz cuisine are shrimp omelettes, the province’s dish par excellence. In addition, Cádiz stands out for other delicacies such as fried fish, red tuna Almadraba de Barbate or Zahara de los Atunes, hot garlic, sherry cabbage or game meat.