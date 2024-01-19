An old BMW Series 3 (the most loved by stuntmen) ended up in a crowd during a performance at the Motor Bike Expo in Verona. The driver had started to drift on an external square of the Fair, then – continuing the stunt – he got out of the car and continued to do the “circles” while remaining standing on the sill. Except that during the evolution, going around in circles, he lost control and hit the barriers that served as guardrails. Unfortunately the spectators were sitting behind it.

THE VIDEO OF THE IMPACT

There are numerous images of the accident which today caused 9 minor injuries (the most serious has a fractured wrist) collected with mobile phones by those present at the Motor Bike Expo in Verona and which are currently circulating on Facebook, bouncing from mobile phone to mobile phone. Another 5 spectators were treated on site.

All performances scheduled for today as part of the fair have been interrupted.